About 21 miners are feared dead following the collapse of the Beyhose mine in Chegutu this morning.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Polite Kambamura confirmed the development to the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation this Friday evening.

Kambamura told ZBC News that a government team dispatched to the scene established that the mine collapsed at around 10am and trapped 34 miners underground.

He said 13 managed to come out, leaving 21 others trapped underground.

Six bodies have since been recovered, with rescuers still trying to rescue the remaining 15 people.

Earlier on the mine confirmed the development in a statement to the media.