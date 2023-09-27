President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has made key appointments to his administration, some of them with immediate effect.

The new appointments saw Virginia Mabhiza (pictured) becoming the Attorney General of Zimbabwe with effect from 1 November 2023.

She is a qualified legal practitioner.

The long-serving Secretary for Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, takes over from Prince Machaya who is retiring.

Meanwhile, Mike Madiro has been appointed Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited Board with immediate effect.

And Dr Agnes Mahomva has been appointed the Public Health Advisor to the President and Cabinet with immediate effect.

Dr. Mahomva played a critical advisory and coordinating role during the COVID-19 Pandemic where she ensured that there was evidence-based and well-coordinated division of labour between and among Government Ministries.

Apparently, Joram Gumbo has been appointed Special Advisor to the President for Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes with immediate effect.

Zwnews