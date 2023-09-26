President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Martin Rushwaya (pictured) as the new Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet.

This comes after the retirement of long serving official Dr Misheck Sibanda.

As noted by renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono citing a Herald story, Dr Martin Rushwaya is President Mnangagwa’s cousin.

As reported by the state run daily newspaper, The Herald Mnangagwa is indeed related to the Rushwaya family.

