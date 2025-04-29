Former Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion, a renowned lawyer, Tendai Biti has warned that the 2030 agenda to extend President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s term of office is recipe for disaster.

He says those planning to temper with the Constitution to suit selfish agenda should be charged with treason.

Key players pushing the agenda include Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe and former intelligence minister Owen Ncube (pictured).

Biti writes: The regime s suicidal pursuit of #Agenda2030 will push this country to the brink.

The constitution & its term limits should be considered sacrosanct.

The attempt to emasculate the constitution has no credibility nor legitimacy. Most importantly it is one strongly opposed.

Those pushing #Agenda2030 must be held accountable for committing treason against the constitution & constitutionalism.

They must be held to account for bringing the country into disrepute. They must be held to account for pushing the country into strife & conflict.