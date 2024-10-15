ZANU PF Policy and Coordination meetingzwas held recently at the ruling party’s headquarters ahead of the 21 National People’s Conference in Bulawayo next week.

The meeting, chaired by Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu came as the party fine tunes preparations for the conference.

Meanwhile, reports emerging are that the ZANU PF conference is now going to focus more on showcasing unity in the party.

Apparently, according to analysts this would mean that no one would be allowed to chant the highly divisive 2030 ED Anenge Achipo slogan.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa is on record calling on party cadres to desist from sentiments that has capacity to bring disharmony in the party.

On several occasions, his deputy too, Constantino Chiwenga implored party cadres to desist from the same, he said members should not pledge allegiance to an individual but to the party.

The slogan seems to have died down, if it is not a tactical retreat, time will tell.

Journalist and political analyst Leonard Koni recently charged Mnangagwa with the responsibility of uniting ZANU PF before he steps down at the end of his term in 2028.

Renowned political commentator Elder Mabhunu concurs with Koni, adding that if ZANU PF is to show unity, the highly divisive 2030 ED Anenge Achipo slogan should be abolished during the conference.

“If both Mnangagwa and Chiwenga know that the 2030 ED Anenge Achipo slogan is not good for the party, we can safely conclude that they won’t let anyone chant it during the conference.

“It is good as banned. Period,” he says.

Zwnews