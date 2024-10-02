Warriors Head Coach Micheal Nees has named the squad to do duty against Namibia in back to back 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The match is set to be played in South Africa on the 10th and the 14th of October.

Namibia will host the first game in the window on matchday 3 on 10 October before Zimbabwe host the return fixture on matchday 4 on 14 October.

The Warriors camp will start on 6 October in Johannesburg, South Africa where both matches will be played.

Here is the squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos)

DEFENDERS:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese)

MIDFIELDERS:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Tawanda Chirewa (Derby County), Brian Banda (FC Platinum), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum)

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora)