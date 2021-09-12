Exiled former cabinet minister and Generation 40 Master-minder Jonathan Moyo has pledged to support Nelson Chamisa’s party for the 2023 much anticipated general elections by training polling agents to cover 11, 000 polling stations.

“I offer to train all 44,000 approved & security screened polling agents for 11,000 polling stations,” Moyo said in a tweet to which he tagged MDC Alliance Secretary General, Charlton Hwende.

Moyo also says he will offer support to all Chamisa’s polling agents at all polling stations in Tsholotsho.

He also called on all electoral stakeholders to pressure the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to streamline regulations for nomination of candidates so that no political party would nominate more than one candidate in any election.

Zwnews