The country’s exams regulatory body, the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council has made an announcement on this year’s registration fees for candidates in public schools and local authority schools that have been subsidized by 55%.

According to Zimsec, all candidates in private schools and colleges, including private candidates in public schools, will pay the full cost of the examination fees.

“The 2022 examination fees are pegged against the USD. However, parents and guardians are advised to pay the fees at the prevailing interbank rate, as at 22 July 2022, which will be communicated by ZIMSEC to all centres,” said Zimsec in a statement.

The body also added, saying:

“Payments in USD are not to be made or accepted by school/centre heads. Parents and Guardians must make payments at their respective centres during the period of 22 July to 29 July 2022,” read part of the statement.

Find below the approved 2022 Examination registration fees:

For public schools:

▪︎ O level US$11 per subject

▪︎ A level US$22 per subject

▪︎ Grade 7 US$10

▪︎ Grade 6 US$5

The body said it will not accept late payments for November 2022 examinations.

“No payments should be made directly into the ZIMSEC account by Parents/ Guardians, centres are requested not to allow individual candidates to make their own deposits into the ZIMSEC Account. There will be no late registration for November 2022 examinations,” said Zimsec.

Zwnews