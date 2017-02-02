Live scores update: Ghana vs Cameroon Afcon 2017 semi final; goals, final results

Live score updates: Cameroon versus Ghana

Ghana 0 Cameroon 0 first half in progress

Kick off time: 20:00 West African Time

Venue: Stade de Franceville

The Black Stars of Ghana will lock horns against Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Gabon Africa Cup of Nations semi final match.

Winner of this West African derby will play against the Pharaohs of Egypt on Sunday, February 5th.

There is no clear favourite in this game as both teams have potential to make it to the final.

Cameroon had a slow start to this tournament and will hope to keep the momentum that propelled them past a tough opponent in the quarter finals.

Team lineups for today’s match have not yet been announced.