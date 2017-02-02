Huge wage bills drain Harare city and Zimbabwe government

Charles Mabhena

While both the country (Zimbabwe) and its capital (Harare) are both struggling with the unsustainable huge wage bill, it has surprised many that the two institutions are failing to pay workers. So what wage bill is draining the two? Many have asked.

The government is currently failing to pay its workers to the extent that they are threatening to strike, and so is Harare.

However, it has come out that the wage bill that has been draining Harare are largely those huge pay cheques and allowances given to top managers with the ordinary left to fight another day.

Audits have shown it, it is common knowledge that authorities have been paid heft allowances, salaries and perks.

Addressing a press conference on decentralisation of council operations recently, mayor of Harare Bernard Manyenyeni said the wage bill is rendering city uncompetitive and denting service delivery.

He said if the city was ever to perform well, it has to look closely into salaries expenditure, currently chewing 9 million.

Manyenyeni downplayed the notion that it is the top brass who are the chief culprit for bloating the wage bill, but, said it is the general workers’ fraction that is unsustainable.

“The executives account for only 3 percent of it and the general workers 97 percent. This is a clear picture that even if we decide not to pay the executives, the burden would still persist,” he said.

Like father like son, the central government has also been in the same situation, as it stands, the teachers have warned that a strike is on the cards, after the two have had failed to agree on the way forward concerning bonuses.

Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa’s wage bill is expected at 3 billion, with Manyenyeni’s bill at 9 million.