US warns Mugabe on political violence

Charles Mabhena

The United States of America ambassador to Zimbabwe Henry Thomas jr has expressed concern over political violence that have charecterised election processes in the country, and that this is not to be accepted.

Speaking at a party to commemorate the smooth handing over of power from former US president Barack Obama to president Donald Trump held in Harare yesterday, Thomas said his country is aware of President Robert Mugabe’s plans to use violence in the pending elections.

He condemned the use of political violence that was witnessed during the recent by-elections held in Bikita West and added that the same should not be left to continue, as Zimbabwe heads for polls in 2018.

“Violence and intimidation cannot be tolerated, and has never been used elsewhere in the world in attaining free and fair elections,” he said.

Thomas said his government will work with all institutions in the country that work towards the democratic handling of elections.

“It is America’s wish to see Zimbabwe holding peaceful elections, and smooth transfer of power as is the case with the US,” he added.

Zimbabwe has over the years been known for political violence prior, during and after elections for years, as Mugabe tries to maintain his grip on power. ZANU PF supporters countrywide have been terrorising members of opposition parties.

Most recently the ruling party’s national political commissar confessed that his party uses all it has and can to win elections. With some officials declaring openly that their party has the police, army, and CIOs and as such it has the ability to kill anyone it deems to be opposing its rule.