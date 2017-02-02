Video: Murdered Zim woman filmed with married boyfriend at UK hotel

Did he catch his wife cheating with boyfriend Zivanai at hotel

More details are slowly emerging about the problems in the lives of the Birmingham woman Gillian Zvomuya and her husband Nobert Chikerema who allegedly killed her over a sex affair.

A video has appeared online allegedly showing Gillian Zvomuya(Nyasha Kahari) having a secret rendezvous with a Mercedes driving Zimbabwean man identified as Zivanai in the footage.

The two came in separate cars and went into a hotel together while they were being secretly filmed, according to details on the video tape(see pictures below).

The video was allegedly shot by Zvomuya’s 42-year-old husband Nobert Chikerema.

He can be heard saying this is what diaspora women are doing.

“Zivanai is taking my wife,” he says in the video.

“There are many time when people are suspected of cheating but if I see you getting into a hotel alone with a married man that we suspect you are having a secret romance with then you are definitely cheating,” he added.

Zwnews could however not authenticate the alleged cheating, sex affair, the video and it’s source.

But it is already causing heated debates between diaspora Zimbabwe women and men in UK.

Zimbabwean women are telling off men who spend time and resources investigating obvious things instead of just moving on and ‘finding another wife’.

Meanwhile, the accused husband Nobert Chikerema was discharged from hospital following attempted suicide and he appeared before a Birmingham judge today Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

He has been charged with murder.