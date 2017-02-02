About a Zimbabwe ‘Gokwe’ woman who gave birth to a frog

There is a story doing rounds on mainstream media suggesting that a Zimbabwean woman from Gokwe gave birth to a frog and the creature was tossed into fire by her terrified husband.

While there are some elements of truth in the reports seen by this writer, some things are completely untrue.

For example Gokwe is not a village and it is not in the north west of Zimbabwe.

The news about the strange birth was first reported by Zimnews in 2016.

Below is what was said then.

When Gokwe woman, Precious Nyathi (36), went into labour, she expected happiness and joy but was not prepared for what she gave birth to.

The 8 months expecting mother gave birth to what observers described as a frog like creature.

The incident which is now the talk of Gokwe occurred last Thursday at Sidojiwe Village under Chief Njelele.

Husband, Mr Nomore, was left baffled when the 36-year-old gave birth to ‘something strange’ which resembled an amphibious creature.

Precious Nyathi (left) gave birth to a bizarre ‘frog-like creature’ (right) – before being ordered to burn its corpse in front of horrified villagers.

A nurse at Gokwe District Hospital said Mrs Nyathi was registered with the hospital as an expectant mother and was supposed to deliver by the end of this month.

“She was our patient who would come for routine reviews together with other pregnant women. We were shocked when she visited the hospital in the company of her husband and some neighbours saying she had delivered a frog,” said the nurse.

The nurse who is not authorised to speak to reporters said they only gave Mrs Nyathi painkillers before they discharged her. “She only had some blood stains which suggested that she could have been in labour but everything on her was normal,” said the official. zimnews.net