Breaking: This Flag Zimbabwe Pastor Evan Mawarire arrested at Harare Airport today

Zimbabwe’s activist and This Flag Pastor, Evan Mawarire has reportedly been arrested at Harare International Airport soon after his arrival from exile in the United States today, his lawyer has revealed.

According to agencies, Mawarire “surprisingly” jetted into Harare on Tuesday and was arrested by State security agents.

Mawarire’s legal counsil Harrison Nkomo confirmed the arrest.

“It’s true he arrived at the airport and was immediately arrested. I have not been able to see him though and I am still trying,” Nkomo was quoted as saying.

Mawarire had been in exile in the United States for six months.

There are reports suggesting that he decided to come home to continue the struggle against Mugabe’s government.

It is not yet clear if he returned with his wife. He left the country with her and their two children.

More details follow..