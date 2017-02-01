Live Update: Afcon 2017 semi finals today, Egypt vs Burkina Faso, Ghana vs Cameroon, teams, latest scores, final results, kick off time

Live Score Updates: Afcon 2017 Semi Final Match for Today–Burkina Faso vs Egypt

Egypt Burkina Faso match Kick off time: 21:00 Central African Time, today 1 February 2017

Egypt Burkina Faso Head to head: The two teams have played a total of 6 matches between 1973 and 2016. Egypt has won 4 matches and drawn 2 against the Stallions scoring 15 goals and conceding 7.

Where to watch online and TV: Eurosport, Supersport, SABC, Being Sports and a number of other television channels will stream the match live as well.

Today, Egypt is playing Burkina Faso in the first Semi Final for Gabon Africa Cup of Nations football tournament, Afcon(2017).

Burkina Faso vs Egypt is a match that promises action and goals.

The Pharaohs have won the African Cup a record time beating giants like Ivory Coast in the finals.

Their opponents today nicknamed Les Étalons( The Stallions) play exciting physical and mobile football that will give Egypt a lot to think about.

Winner of this match will play against winner between Ghana and Cameroon who are playing in the other semi final tomorrow.

Coming up..squad lineups and live match scores.