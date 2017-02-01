Gokwe South: 7 die in Mudzongwe river floods

7 people from Gokwe South recently drowned in Mudzongwe River in Mukwiri village under Chief Njelele in a space of three days, the Midlands Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has reported.

Four women from Mudzongwe village under Chief Njelele in Gokwe South drowned on Tuesday while trying to cross a flooded Mudzongwe River while another man from the same village drowned on the same day while coming from Gokwe town center where he had received his share of fertilizer under a national input support scheme.

Midlands Minister of State for Provincial Affairs, Jason Machaya confirmed the incident saying two other children from Mukwiri village had drowned on Sunday while their mother was working in the fields.

Machaya said five people, three women and two men, from Bariwa village under Chief Njelele were Wednesday afternoon marooned while they were working in the fields following incessant rains.

“I can confirm that seven people have drowned in Mudzongwe River since Sunday following a heavy downpour that left the river flooding. Four women drowned on Tuesday while on their way to Gokwe town center while another man drowned while trying to cross the flooded river after receiving his fertilizer under the inputs support scheme. I am also informed that five people have also been marooned in Bariwa village and we have sent a helicopter to rescue them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Machaya said the incessant rains had also left a trail of destruction in Zhombe where they washed away Mayoka Dam wall which was supplying water to a 70 hectare irrigation scheme.