Chihuri claims his officers are lazy, want ease money by corruption

Charles Mabhena

The Zimbabwe Republic Police(ZRP) Commissioner General Augustine Chihuri has confessed that his force is very lazy, have bad attitude towards work and are corrupt.

The revelations comes at the time the police have been blamed for attending to crime and accident scenes late, saying they have no transport.

Some people have complained that when you visit a police station to report a case you may be told that the force has no transport to attend to the matter.

Addressing the members of the joint Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs and Defence, and the Thematic Committee on Peace and Security, Chihuri blamed his force for disliking work, and being careless on state assets.

He said they use the excuse of lack of vehicles whenever called to duty by way of reports made by citizens that require their action; when in fact it is them who had vandalised or recklessly damaged the very vehicles they claim to be lacking when called to duty.

“Despite being careless that have ruined the police force’s fleet, the officers are lazy. They have a bad attitude towards work,” he said.

As if that was not enough, the police boss also confirmed the notion by many that his officers were very corrupt to be true, where he also blamed some motorists on the roadblocks for offering bribes to his men.

“I cannot deny that some traffic officers are corrupt, but it takes two to tango,” he said.

It has become common on the road blocks seeing a police officer receiving a bribe in broad daylight.

One commuter once said; “I think the police have been given a go ahead to collect bribes, probably it is because the government is failing to pay them and gave them the green light to pay themselves by collecting bribes.

“In the previous years, it was rare to see it happen. But these days they can take it in broad daylight without fear at all.”

Chihuri, though he refuted the claims that the police had been given a target to collect, neither are they given enough room to collect bribes, he said that all those who are found on the wrong side are dealt with accordingly, he confessed they are indeed corrupt.

Meanwhile, Chihuri’s confession have stamped the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) and its partners’ Zimbabwe Corruption in Business Survey 2016 have reveals that rampant corruption was taking place within his force.

The survey identified the police and the State Procurement Board (SPB) as the most corrupt institutions in Zimbabwe.

According to the survey, the level of corruption since 2013, has increased a lot. Almost a third are being subjected to requests or demands for bribes.

Of the 14 government departments and agencies when it comes to corruption, based on the proportion that named a particular agency as ‘always’, ‘almost always’ or ‘mostly’ corrupt, and the police came up tops.

The Police, were followed by the State Procurement Board (SPB) are deemed to be the most corrupt, by respondents, followed by ZIMRA and the City Health Department, and then Department of Works and Building Inspectorate, the Licensing Office at the Municipality, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) and the Registrar of Companies.