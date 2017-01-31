Zim youths challenged to be change agents

Lovemore Lubinda

The UN Resident Coordinator in Zimbabwe Bishow Parajuli has challenged youths in Zimbabwe to play a pivotal role in changing lives in communities across the country.

Addressing over 100 members of the Junior Chamber International in Harare recently, Parajuli said the youth in Zimbabwe should play a pivotal role in advancing change in many areas of the country’s socio and economic sphere.

“You should be able affect and change lives in the villages and communities,” said Parajuli.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident coordinator noted that youth should be at the forefront of promoting peace, good governance and peace.

“We need to increase the momentum on our commitment to end poverty and fulfilling the aspirations of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – ensuring peace, justice and strong institutions for all. To make good on our commitment to the global goals,” said Parajuli.

He added, “I challenge you to know your obligations as a citizens and what you will change,”

UNDP is the United Nations arm that delivers direct assistance to people who need assistance in critical times.

Last year it raised a total of close to US$212 to assist 2 million Zimbabweans who were heavily impacted by the El Nino induced two years of drought.

“It’s very sad that Zimbabwe is not food sufficient when it has the resources unlike countries like Malawi and Zambia,” said Parajuli.

The UN provides support in areas that includes the advancement of human rights and rule of law, including through the universal Periodic Review process and capacitating independent national bodies, which include the Human Rights Commission, Gender Commission, and National Healing, peace and Reconciliation Commission and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

To effectively roll-out the SDGs in Zimbabwe, Mr Parajuli said the youth possess the power to set the tone for robust public discourse on the SDGs with focus on goals and results.

“I challenge you to be in the fore front to advance towards the SDGs so that they can benefit. The SDGs a global commitment to take bold transformative steps which are urgently needed to shift the world onto a sustainable resilient path and in so doing ensure that no one is left behind.

The JCI is a program that seeks to recognize young people working towards creating positive change in their various fields of endeavor.