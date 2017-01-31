Frail looking President Mugabe quietly flies back to Zimbabwe from Ethiopia

Zimbabwe’s 92-year-old President Robert Mugabe has returned home from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia very angry after the 28th African Union (AU) Summit readmitted Morocco as a member, 32 years after quitting the continental body.

On arrival today at the Harare International Airport where he was met by Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko, and other senior government officials.

Mugabe bemoaned lack of clarity and ideology guiding the founding principles of the AU among some African leaders.

39 nations voted in favour of Morocco’s readmission and President Mugabe questioned African leaders’ disregard of the founding principles of the continental body on the decision.

“It is a matter of ideology, maybe they have not had the same revolutionary experience as all of us. Most of our countries in Africa are still too reliant on erstwhile colonisers for funding and they can’t stand against such motions. We will however continue to fight from within AU and the UN to the effect that it is not right to readmit Morocco before it concedes and recognise Western Sahara as an independent state,” he said.

Morocco walked out of the then Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1984 after it recognised Western Sahara as an independent state, which Morocco regards as part of its territory.

Mugabe who doesn’t look 90% fit will finally settle in Zimbabwe after being away for close to two months.

He comes at a time when there is fierce fighting in his party over his position as his subordinates feel that he is too old and will not be with them for too long.