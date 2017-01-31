$1 wedding couple break the internet..Picture

A young couple defied their financial woes and had a loving wedding that cost them only $1.

The Kenyan couple that could not afford the expense of a wedding has earned plaudits on social media for pursuing “a budget option $1 ceremony” which they attended wearing casual clothes.

Wilson and Ann Mutura postponed their wedding twice in 2016 because they were unable to raise the $300 (£240) fee.

They decided to get married this year with the minimum of expense.

The groom only spent $1 on two budget wedding rings, which he produced amid cheering during the exchange of vows.

Other expenses surrounding the pair’s nuptials – including the licence fee – were instead borne by their church.

Online commentators have praised their move, pointing out that weddings are becoming increasingly expensive. source BBC news