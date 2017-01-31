A house of paper- says Deserting Mujuru supporters

Lovemore Lubinda

Defecting Mujuru supporters have described her party as a house of paper.

Yaphet Majere who was once a key member of Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) has described the former vice-president is tainted; whose past cannot be filed-away.

In an interview with ZwNews Majere said people now know that her tainted past is a predicament and her lack of direction is an albatross to their 2018 election aspirations.

Majere who is now leading the ZF Orientation training said people were duped to think the former ZANU-PF politburo and freedom fighter has changed.

Majere now leads the ZimFirst orientation team which now oversees that the incoming and all ZF members have adequate knowledge of the party and its ideology.

Zimfirst reveals that over the past two weeks they have been welcoming Mujuru members among them Mr.Wilson Kay.

Zimfirst leader Maxwell Shumba at the weekend described Mujuru as a name thief. He says the majority of the people who had flocked to her nascent party in the hope that she was the knight in shining armor or who were attracted by inspiring people first concepts have now come to realize that she is a big farce.

“That realization is welcomed by all who seek a fresh start in our politics, said Shumba.