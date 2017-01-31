Latest: UK murder accused Zim man ‘Nobert Chikerema’ hospitalised in Birmingham

Nobert Chikerema, the husband of Zimbabwean woman Gillian Zvomuya who was murdered in UK yesterday has been admitted to a Birmingham hospital after he attempted to kill himself, it has been reported.

His wife Gillian was found dead in her family car with multiple stab wounds yesterday morning by British Police in Birmingham.

Nobert was also discovered sitting in the same vehicle and new information suggest that Chirema drank a cocktail of tablets after killing his wife in an attempt to end his own life.

He is currently receiving treatment at a Birmingham hospital under police guard.

Meanwhile, a number of Zimbabwe social groups in UK have gone online to express concern over the rise of deadly gender based violence in diaspora relationships.

This come at a time when a number of women in have lost their lives at the hands of abusive Zimbabweans male partners.