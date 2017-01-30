More ZimPF officials and supporters leave Joyce Mujuru party

Charles Mabhena

Maxwell Zeb Shumba, leader of Zimbabwe First (ZimF) political party has revealed that more officials from fellow opposition bloc, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) are joining his party.

Shumba who was addressing his party campaign team and journalists at his home in Harare said officials and supporters of Mujuru across the country are currently going through an orientation process with his party and ready to join the structures that will execute ZimF2018 election drive.

The ZimF leader said the mass exodus of officials and supporters from the former vice-president and ZANU-PF co-vice-president Mujuru is an indication that people have come to realize she is not genuine in addressing people’s concerns and aspirations.

“Our people have come to realize that our party is the genuine one which is ready to serve them, “said Shumba.

He Added, “We have tried to engage Mujuru over the name of the party. She promised to come but never showed up. The only option left is the legal route.”

“I am disappointed by Mujuru’s dishonest, how she can be a national leader if she fails to honor simple promises,” asked Shumba.

Recently scores of alleged Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) supporters besieged former vice-president Joice Mujuru’s Chisipite house, amid conflicting statements about their mission and identity.

The demonstrators, who started gathering at Mujuru’s house, accused ZimPF officials, among them Sylvester Nguni, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Rugare Gumbo and Bright Matonga, of blocking them from meeting Mujuru so that she addresses some challenges they were facing in the party. She was blocked from meeting us by the secretariat,” alleged one of the demonstrators.

The demonstrators said they demanded to see Mujuru, but instead they were addressed by Bhasikiti.

The demonstrators alleged the party was rocked by massive suspensions and resignation of members. They said that was the main reason they wanted to meet Mujuru.

Turning to his party campaign strategies for the 2018 general elections Shumba said their strategy is going toengage people on one on one.

“We will use the one on one, as well as the town-hall approach to sell the ZimF agenda of honesty, accountability and unity, and seeks to thereby achieve the stated goals of national unity, economic transformation, transparency, and accountability.

“ZimFirst is necessary to overcome rampant inequality and corruption, to modernize the economy through deregulation and laissez-faire policy. Only ZimF can enact the lessons learned from the past financial crisis,” said the ZimF leader.