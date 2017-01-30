UK Murder: Zimbabwe woman ‘Gillian Zvomuya’ killed by husband

A Zimbabwean woman based in UK has died after being stabbed multiple times, British police have said.

There are unconfirmed reports suggesting that the assailant is husband to the deceased.

The incident happened at Lidl supermarket car park in Birmingham, United kingdom.

According to local newspapers, a man has already been apprehended and he is now assisting police with investigations.

Gillian’s body was found inside a car at the supermarket today, Monday morning.

By the time of her death, Midlands Police were already tracking the couple’s car after they were alerted that the woman’s life was in danger by neighbours.

They discovered a gruesome scene when hey finally located the couple’s car in Kitts Green, Birmingham.

Inside was a man and the lifeless body of Gillian Zvomuya.

More details follow…..