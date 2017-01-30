Drama as Gokwe snatches father’s wife, flees to South Africa

Sukoluhle Ndlovu

Gokwe, Midlands: A heartbroken father is breathing fire and brimstone after his son snatched a young woman he was dating and fled to South Africa.

Murandu Nyoni and his son Motion Nyoni made headlines last year after the two fell for the same village woman Locardia Tshuma.

Motion claimed that Tshuma was his girlfriend while Murandu claimed that Tshuma was his wife whom he had inherited traditionally.

However, Motion and Locardia fled to South Africa before Chief Njelele could solve the matter at the traditional court.

Murandu, a traditional healer, has since declared the couple will never have children since they disrespected the ancestors.

“It was the will of the ancestors that l take Tshuma as my wife after the death of Motion’s mother. I discovered that my son was dating the same woman l was supposed to inherit and the two fled to South Africa. Unless he returns my wife, the two will never know peace in the marriage,” said Murandu.

“It’s part of our culture that a man is given a wife by his in-laws and as such Locardia is mine. She is supposed to have children with me only and l will never allow her to have children with another man. I have performed a ritual that will make her barren until she returns to me,” said Murandu.