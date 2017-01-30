Zimbabwe teachers announce bonus strike dates

Zimbabwe’s rural teachers are set to embark on a nationwide strike over bonus according to a circular seen by zwnews today.

Below is a letter written by the organisation notifying authorities of the impending strike action.

The document reads: Be pleased to take notice that Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe(ARTUZ), a duly registered union in terms of the law, is notifying your office don its intention to embark on strike for the failure by Public Service Commission(PSC) as the employer to give dates for bonus.

The letter is signed by the organisation’s Secretary General, Mr Robson Chere.

President Mugabe’s government is broke and has failed to pay 2016 bonuses for civil servants.

As of now teachers are already on a go slow as they wait to get updates on how the government intends to pay them their outstanding bonus allowances.