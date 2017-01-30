Boy(8) pushed into crocodile dam by uncle, survives the horror

Tadiwa Mukuwe an 8-year-old boy from Bikita is lucky to be alive after two crocodiles chewed his hand and broke it at various points between his shoulder and the elbow.

The lucky escape happened in late 2016 at Manjirenji Dam in Zaka where the boy had visited relatives.

His hand is now in metal rods after an operation at Harare Hospital.

The giant reptile attacked him as he was taking a bath. Tadiwa’s mother Sarafina Gondose confirmed the incident.

He was taking a bath with my young brother of the same age at Manjirenji Dam when my brother pushed him into the water leading to the attack by the two crocodiles.

“Somehow the crocodiles eventually left him and he managed to swim to the shore,” said Gondose.

Luke Njiva Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority Masvingo area manager said it is possible that the crocodile left him because they were choked by the boy’s hand. The reptile has no tongue and can only take meat in small quantities.

He added that most people who survive crocodile attacks do so by biting or blocking its nostril which is the softest part of its body.