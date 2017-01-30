Mugabe doesn’t lose much if Zimbabwe opposition parties unite, here is why

Charles Mabhena

The Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai has reportedly rounded off his meet the people tour of Matebeleland meant to get his supporters’ views on the much talked about coalition ahead of the 2018 national polls, where he is said to have been given the people’s approval.

Tsvangirai had been at loggerhead on what action to take regarding the matter, with some of his supporters urging him to go it alone, while some others calling him to embrace the coalition, saying past polls have indicated that only coalition can dislodge ZANU PF.

The grand coalition of opposition political parties in Zimbabwe as they try to find a lasting solution to dislodge ZANU PF’s iron fist rule for 37 years has been a talk point for some time now, but is that only what the doctor had prescribed for the cancer?

Some analysts believe there is more that need to be done by the parties if they are ever to entertain the idea of unseating President Robert Mugabe and his bullish ruling party.

While they are largely not against union of parties, they somehow still content that it is greatly the system that need to be corrected first than it is for the opposition to unite.

A renowned political scientist Doctor Pedzisai Ruhanya says the politics of patronage and violence in Zimbabwe’s election require more and regional intervention should also be considered.

His comments come after there have been the continued cases of the use of violence by ZANU PF in the recent by-elections in Norton and most recent Bikita West.

He stresses the importance of reforms as a cornerstone for credible polls.

“Elections, usually taken to be a hallmark of democracy, can also become a tool of authoritarian power-holders seeking to legitimise their oppressive rule,” says Dr Ruhanya.

Prominent lawyer and People’s Democratic Party leader Tendai Biti concurs with Ruhanya saying participating in elections without reforms is as good as giving ZANU PF a way to falsely mislead the world into believing that the party is ruling based on rule of democracy, being chosen by the people.

“ZANU PF has already stolen the 2018 elections. Bikita is further proof that it is pointless to participate in an election without reforms,” he says.

Biti adds that the while it is good for a grand coalition, the best way was for an inclusive NTA that would address the multiple levels of the national question that include electoral reforms.

The same sentiments were echoed by Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa who told journalists at a press briefing recently that a lot needs to be done if the opposition parties in the country are to elbow ZANU PF party from power.

The ZANU PF party had dominated the Zimbabwean political space since 1980 when the country got its independence from Britain. With its leader President Mugabe, the party had used all tricks in the book to suppress opposition, amid rampant violence and vote rigging.

Recently, the party’s national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere confessed that his party used food to buy votes in the just ended by-election in Bikita West.