Latest: President Mugabe arrives, then leaves Zimbabwe again, flies to Ethiopia

Zimbabwe’s nomadic leader, President Robert Mugabe, has taken a long flight to North East Africa to attend an international summit.

After arriving into the country yesterday from a long vacation, the soon to be 93 President, left Harare for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he will join other leaders from the continent for the 28th ordinary session of the African Union (AU) assembly.

Mugabe will join other leaders from Africa and will participate in the election of the AU Commission chairperson as well as other commissioners of the AU’s top organ.

The summit is being held under the theme, ‘Harnessing the Demographic Dividend Through Investment in the Youth’.

Mugabe was seen off at the Harare International Airport by his top aides, Vice Presidents Emmerson Mnangagwa(who takes over as President) and Phelekezela Mphoko; and other senior government officials.

Mugabe has been away from the country at a time when the country is literally sinking as a result of endless rains.

Upon his arrival yesterday, he said nothing about the political, economic and social disasters affecting the county.

His international journeys and vacations are believed to be costing as much as what the treasury pays for civil servants salaries.