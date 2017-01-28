Latest: Afcon 2017 Quarter Final Matches, Semi Final Fixtures, Today’s Results Update, Scores, Goals

Afcon 2017 Quarter Final Fixtures

Gabon Africa Cup of Nations 2017 Quarter Final Matches Results, Fixtures & Dates

*Latest results and scores shown below….

After eight teams qualified to the last 8 in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, here is an interesting schedule of matches that will be played to decide who goes to semi finals.

On Saturday, the first match will see Tunisia play Burkina Faso.

Senegal and Cameroon will also have a game later on the same day.

Democratic Republic of Congo play Ghana in Sunday’s early kick off.

Egypt will then play Morocco in the last quarter final match.

Afcon Quarter Final Fixtures, Latest scores and Results

Saturday 28 January 2017
Burkina Faso  0vTunisia   0Stade d’AngondjeSecond half;Match in progress
SenegalvCameroonStade de Franceville21:00 CAT
Sunday 29 January 2017
DR CongovGhanaStade d’Oyem18:00 CAT
EgyptvMoroccoStade de Port Gentil21:00 CAT

Semi finals will then follow.

Winner in Burkina Faso vs Tunisia will play winner in Egypt v Morocco match.

DR Congo, Ghana, winner will face winner in the Senegal, Cameroon, game.

 