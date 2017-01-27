Temba Mliswa – is he Zim political messiah?

Charles Mabhena

Uncouth utterances, denunciation, mudslinging are synonymous words that has come to describe the nature of Zimbabwe’s youthful politician, Temba Mliswa.

Since winning the Norton by-election, Mliswa has gone on a barrage of criticising every politician of his dis-liking that includes President Robert Mugabe whom he calls an old leader presiding over a corrupt system, supporting Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom fighters’ party over its utterances that Mugabe should leave office.

He has taken a swipe at the opposition Leader Joyce Mujuru for not being a real leader who has abandoned the war veterans.

Mliswa made fun of the opposition leaders for not being serious by not being on the ground at the right time prior to the Chimanimani and Bikita by-elections. He chided the opposition. “Unlike me I won in Norton because I was on the ground, people are crying for representation, they spent time in Masvingo urban greeting people, showing themselves off, when the election is in Bikita. You just have to be at the place of action.”

Mliswa had no kind words for the opposition parties in the country, including Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) whom he accused of wanting to ride on his victory in Norton. “MDC-T claimed that I won in Norton because they supported me.

If that was the case, then why did they lose the by-elections in Chimanimani? The truth of the matter is that I was strategic enough to bring the war veterans on board, they control the masses and I won,” said Mliswa.

His latest pick is the Minister of Technology, Tertiary and Higher Education Jonathan Moyo whom he tells off as a thief narrating his thieving history.

“It is said that you cannot teach old dogs new tricks and that once a thief always a thief therefore one may not be found wanting if they presumed that these particular schools of thought applied to professor Moyo given his alleged trail of missing money tales.,”Arraigns Mliswa.

Mliswa charges that not only Moyo cry and hurl insults veiled and open insult at every opportunity but he is quick to decry everyone’s competency but how competent is he himself when it comes to legitimate and legal responsibilities and tasks?

Strategist some might call him but the so called strategist could not even form a winning strategy for Tsholotsho and lost the seat in 2013.

The traditional flip flopper is really just more of Chief Insulter who seems to have a knack of creating smoke screens to deviate people’s attention from his dishonest and opportunistic ways.

The questions many Zimbabweans are now asking are; who really is Temba Mliswa, is he trying to be Zimbabwe’s political messiah? Only time will tell.