Residents Trust critique City of Harare’s decentralisation of operations

Lovemore Lubinda

The Harare Residents Trust (HRT) has expressed reservations on the move by the local authority to decentralise operations to district offices so that issues of service delivery are dealt with at a local level.

This follows the City of Harare (CoH) mayor councillor Bernard Manyenyeni’s announcement that the city is now resorting back to the system. Manyenyeni said district offices would retain 25 percent of revenue collected in each respective area, for use at community level.

HRT’s Training and Publications Officer Sharon Magodyo says that while the idea by CoH sounds sweet on paper the residents trust is concerned on how the system will be managed.

She says the issues of who will be the signatories of the bank accounts come up, more so at the time when there have been cases of misappropriation of and rampant allegations of corruption in local authorities.

She adds that for the success of such programs to be realised; ratepayers should be fully informed about this decentralisation, as their buy in on the matter is vital.

“Decentralisation without the direct participation of the citizenry is not helpful at all. For as long as the objective is more fundraising and not facilitating the genuine participation of the citizens where they have significant influence in the decision making and control of processes, then it remains cosmetic and unfulfilling to achieving service delivery,” says Magodyo.

On the issue of the 25 percent retention, she says; the challenge with that is in the implementation of the strategies.

“For instance they introduced the Ward Retention Fund Initiative but the program did not work accordingly. Some wards received more money compared to others simply because some requests were not being approved on time whereas residents had already made their payments.

“This is an unfair situation because up to now residents are still complaining that the council promised that wards will plough back the money. Later the council changed it to $10 000.00 and this time around they are coming up with a different strategy, what is the assurance that this will work?” she queried.

Magodyo says it is a good idea as long as it will not enhance multiplication of corruption which is an evil that kills noble ideas. “This depends with how the district pays off their monthly dues but in our view if the money is handled properly developments can be noticed. There is need for tight monitoring to ensure that the money saved is used to improve service delivery and not pocketed in individual pockets,” she adds.

The issue of prioritisation of service delivery needs is a matter of concern to residents.

How are they going to priorities the social service delivery needs of a district? From the assessment of the ward retention fund initiative one can note that in most cases the ward retention committee would be working alone making developments which are not of uttermost importance to residents. The council should ensure that residents are fully participating in the whole process so that their needs are met.