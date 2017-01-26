Latest: President Mugabe returns back to Zimbabwe from holiday

Zimbabwe and Zanu PF leader, President Robert Mugabe is expected back in the country on Friday tomorrow, it has been reported.

President Mugabe has been to more than ten countries on personal business during his 35 days holiday spanning from December 2016.

While on leave, he has been to Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Mali, Dubai and his family hideout of Singapore among many other places.

Sources claim that President Mugabe is returning on Friday, 26th of January and a massive welcome reception at Harare airport is lined up.

He returns at a time when his party is torn along factional lines as rivals position themselves to take over when he eventually dies.