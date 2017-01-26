Mliswa mocks Zimbabwe opposition parties over Bikita election loss

Charles Mabhena

The vocal Norton constituency and independent Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa has mocked opposition parties in Zimbabwe for lacking strategy to win against the ruling ZANU PF party.

Mliswa said the opposition has no plan and instead of making efforts to mitigate the all too familiar rigging tendencies by ZANU PF, they are busy being cry babies.

Mliswa said if the opposition especially NCA were serious; they could have approached the courts seeking that the elections be called off after that incident of violence against their candidate. “They have Professor Lovemore Madhuku within their ranks; he is a lawyer, why didn’t he logged an urgent application to stop the polls after that violent incident. It is provided for in the constitution but they did not do so, so why then cry foul of unfair electoral playing field?

“You cannot accuse the courts of being biased when you did not approach them,” he added.

He said if they continue to show signs of lacking direction ZANU PF will continue to win and win while they continue to cry foul.

“Winning is a habit and so is losing, you don’t win once in awhile, but, you win all the time and the same is with losing.

“People want to associate themselves with winners and like it or not if ZANU PF continues to win by-elections it will send out the signal that they are a winning team,” he said.

Mliswa further made fun of the opposition for not being serious, by not being on the ground at the right time prior to the elections. “Unlike me I won in Norton because I was on the ground, people are crying for representation, they spent time in Masvingo urban greeting people, showing themselves off, when the election is in Bikita. You just have to be at the place of action,” he added.

Mliswa had no kind words for the opposition parties in the country, including Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) whom he accused of wanting to ride on his victory in Norton. “MDC-T claimed that I won in Norton because they supported me. If that was the case, then why did they lost the by-elections in Chimanimani? The truth of the matter is that I was strategic enough to bring the war veterans on board, they control the masses and I won,” said Mliswa.

He added that the opposition parties in Zimbabwe should have taken advantage of the fallout between ZANU PF and the war veterans; harness their services for they have the key to unlock the rural electorate.