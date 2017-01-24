Priscilla Misihairabwi bears her soul

Lovemore Lubinda

Priscilla Misihairabwi Mushonga says the death of her husband has left her disarranged and traumatized.

This is after her late husband (Christopher Mushonga) relatives came and took his property and left her with nothing.

The honorable Non-Member of Parliament who contested the matter in the court nine years ago says she felt let down by the entire legal and governance system which is supposed to safeguard the rights of widowed persons.

Narrating her experiences at a press conference of a Human Right Watch launch report, “You Will Get Nothing” violations of property and inheritance rights of widows in Zimbabwe, Misihairabwi Mushonga says over the years, she has not got sight of her husband’s death certificate and fears to go close her husband’s grave for fear of retribution.

“We still have to unpack the marriage issue in Africa as well as our country in order to deal with the abuses widows endured after their husband’s deaths,” said Misihairabwi Mushonga.

According to the 2012 population census, Zimbabwe is home to around 587 000 widows and most of them aged 60 and over. Many of these older women are vulnerable to violations of their property and inheritance rights. Every year in-laws evict thousands of people widows from their homes and land, leaving them with no roof over their head. No means of income and no support networks. Other faces persistent harassment from in-laws who often accuse them of being responsible for the death of their husbands.

Widows in Zimbabwe often lose their homes, land and property to opportunistic relatives. Some of these relatives believe that widows have no right to these assets and take advantage of widows’ grief and changed marital status to grab what they can. Some of these widows have been able to find support from legal service providers to pursue justice through the courts. Many more for various reasons, including social and geographic isolation and poverty, are not able to mount such a legal challenge.

“You will get nothing” report is based on research and interviews conducted with widows throughout Zimbabwe. It documents the harmful impacts of property grabbing and how widows rarely have access to justice. The report also highlights the Zimbabwe government’s domestic, regional and international legal obligations to widows’ rights.

The report is part of a new initiative by HRW to document abuses against older people and advocate for better protections of their rights says HRW researcher Bethany Brown.

“During the research we have found we found that widows have faced cumulative disadvantages related to discrimination over many years and impacted by abuses related to property grabbing in Zimbabwe,” said Brown.