Singer Caroline ‘Carol’ Mujokoro has been expelled from ZAOGA Forward in Faith over US$10 000 lawsuit

Zimbabwe gospel musician Caroline Mujokoro has been expelled from ZAOGA Forward in Faith church after she sued the organisation over a missing DVD.

She reportedly filed a US$10 000 lawsuit against the church.

Mujokoro teamed up with her husband Blessing and sued the church over footage of their live DVD which went missing.

This did not go down well with the church leadership and Mujokoro was expelled from the church during a pastors’ conference.

Carol explained the circumstances leading to the problem;

“On 5 February last year, I recorded a live DVD with Egea broadcasting. Unfortunately, Egea under the Leadership of Beniah did not do any backup of all the recording.

“I don’t know what happened at their offices that they lost all the work, it just got rubbed from their machines.

“They failed to tell us that that’s what had happened, when I would go to their offices to make follow-ups of our work they would tell me they were very busy yet they knew they had lost the work and were busy trying to recover it.

“They then decided to tell us the truth on 8 April 2016, we went to see the SG concerning the issue.

“He agreed that if EGEA lost the work they should reimburse because there was no other way,” she said.

Carol did not expect such a disproportionate penalty from the church but the leadership thought oytherwise.

Caroline Mujokoro started her musical career at the age of 12 under Egea gospel music record label.