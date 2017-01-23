Transform Zimbabwe condemns absent leaders

The Christian led opposition party; Transform Zimbabwe (TZ) has criticized nonexistent leaders who abandoned the people they represent.

The youthful party’s President Jacob Ngarivhume told Glen View residents at a clean-up campaign on Saturday that many problems befalling the country is as result of absent leaders who are out of touch with the country and their communities.

“They abandon their communities to live in elitist areas,” said Ngarivhume launching a nationwide campaign against Typhoid dubbed

“Leaders should hail from their areas so that they will better represent their people you cannot be an effective leader if you don’t relate and stay with the people you are leading,” said Ngarivhume.

He added, “We should advocate that the “State House comes to places like Glen View” for leaders to see the challenges being faced by ordinary citizens.

Glen View and surrounding suburbs of Budiriro, Mufakose have been hard hit by the outbreak of typhoid. To date more than 320 people have presented themselves for screening of the disease around these Harare high density suburbs. The water borne disease has so far killed two people in Mbare.

Recently the Director of Health Services in the City of Harare, Dr Prosper Chonzi said they fear the outbreak of typhoid since the drivers of the disease have not been dealt with.

With satellite clinics able to treat the first 20 cases of typhoid or cholera or whatever infectious of diarrheal disease that is of epidemic proportions, the need for proper sanitation has been called for.

“Our communities as they stand are fertile ground for these diseases to thrive and our city council‘s excellent failure in service delivery, and we have garbage infested in communities and no safe water.

“Therefore the onus now rest with us, the people, to safeguard our health and our families. These are our communities, our nation and such they are our responsibility”, Ngarivhume noted.

The TZ President added the only way we can help contain it is through public education, health promotion and changing attitudes – and improving sanitation and waste management.

The party which has been in the forefront of organizing of a mass demonstration in August against bond notes which the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe launched in November 2016 says if leaders in Zimbabwe stop pointing out fingers at each other, permanent solutions will be found to deal with the current socio-economic challenges bedeviling the country.

Transform Zimbabwe which began merely as a small group of 9 manifested into an astounding 12,000-member Christian network group, Prayer Network Zimbabwe in 2013 said the clean-up campaign is going to done in a number places throughout Zimbabwe.

The TZ leader told ZwNews.com at the sidelines of the clean-up campaign that the party will focus on engagement of the grassroots people through various community programmes as well as re-engagement with western countries, building an inclusive and competitive economy and empowering every Zimbabwean through access to education, training and health facilities, ahead of the 2018 harmonised elections in Zimbabwe.