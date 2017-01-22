Man returns from prison, finds wife taken by neighbour

A Bulawayo man has gone to war with neighbour after the later took his wife while he was in prison.

The angry man, Christopher Nyoni wants is his wife back even if it means being violent towards the man who she moved on with.

His nemesis Stephen Khoza from Queens Park West has since approached the courts seeking a peace order against Nyoni who occasionally beats him up for taking his wife.

Almost every morning, Nyoni ambushes Khoza on his way to work to give him warm slaps before he goes to work.

Khoza is scared that Nyoni, who has openly told him that he doesn’t mind going back to jail, could end up killing him.

Nyoni was there to state his case. He simply wants his wife back.

“Your Worship, the woman is mine, this man should just leave my wife alone. The fact that I went to jail doesn’t mean that I no longer love my wife. She’s mine,” Nyoni said.

The magistrate court granted peace order and warned Nyoni to stay away from his ex-wife and her new lover.