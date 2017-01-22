Binga man with 4 wives bonks teenage daughter to get rich

A Binga man with four wives did the forbidden act with his daughter following instructions from a sangoma who told him that his cattle would multiply.

Last year a sangoma said the solution to his poverty was to sleep with his daughter and he obliged.

They had sex on several occasions without using protection and that led to his daughter falling pregnant.

The teenager was later taken to hospital where it was confirmed she was pregnant and her mother pressed her for answers and she named her father as the responsible man.

A police report was filed leading to his arrest in December last year. For the offence, he appeared last week on Tuesday before Binga resident magistrate Ailene Munamati facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a minor and incest.

He pleaded not guilty and the trial continues.