Wife spends huby’s bonus with lover, grabs his privates, threatens to kill him

A Bulawayo man Lucky Nyandoro is seething with anger after his wife, Nobukhosi Moyo, has quality rendezvous with other men while she spends his bonus money at nights of pleasure.

Nyandoro claimed Moyo, in a bid to hoodwink him into giving him his bank card, lied that she wanted money to take their sick child to hospital.

He said before Moyo spoiled her boyfriend only identified as Njabulo with the bonus, he discovered love messages on her phone which showed the two were in an intimate relationship.

Nyandoro, who was seeking a protection order against Moyo, said whenever he tried to reprimand her, she would grab him by his privates and threaten to kill him.

He also told the court that she once pulled out a knife and threatened to stab him before she dropped it and squeezed his private parts.

He added that she took his bank card claiming she wanted money to take their sick child to the hospital only to discover that she spent almost all the bonus with her lover.

A peace order was granted and the judge ordered Moyo not to go to Nyandoro’s home to harass or insult him.