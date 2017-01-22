ZRP Beitbridge cop thoroughly bashed over affair, army camouflage uniform

A 29-year-old ZRP Beitbridge police officer was thoroughly bashed over army camouflage and an alleged sex affair with the accused’s girlfriend.

On 13 January at around 5pm, officer Roderick Nanga was on patrol at Mbedzi Business Centre when he saw one Brian Simbarashe Ncube wearing an army cap and trousers.

Ncube resisted arrest causing drama. In the process, his friend Edson Chiviri punched officer Nanga.

As if that was not enough, Ncube hit Nanga on the head with a brick accusing him of snatching their women.

Community members then joined the fracas and tried to prevent the detective from taking Ncube to Mashavire Police Station.

However, a police constabulary helped Nanga arrest Ncube and Chiviri.

But some locals didn’t like what transpired and they followed to the police station.

When they got there, they hit the station with bricks, demanding the release of the pair.

Seven window panes and three asbestos sheets were damaged resulting in the police calling for reinforcement.

Police from the Urban and Canine sections went to quell the stand-off.

More details follow…