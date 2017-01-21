Zim rains compound city of Harare woes

Lovemore Lubinda

The incessant rains pounding Zimbabwe has left the City of Harare in quandary.

The city is now being bedeviled by a lot of challenges that include, damaged roads, tall grass growing on roads sides, waste management, blocked stormwater drains, diseases outbreak and faulty street lighting.

Bus shelters at bus stops across the city are in deplorable state. There are no shades to protect commuters from the rain while waiting for transport. Commuters are forced to disembark later at shopping centers far from their intended bus stops.

“We had the rains falling incessantly since December last year. The bus stops have no shelters, which means if you stay long you will get to work all your clothes wet,” says an annoyed Memory Ganwe of Hatfield.

“ We have not seen even a single tractor cutting grass in our ward,” says Ralph Mandy a resident of Greencroft suburb in Harare, “ We wonder when is Harare city going to cut the grass.”

Precious Shumba director of Harare Residents Trust (HRT) says the rains are most welcome and they need to celebrated by all citizens,” it is most unfortunate that when God gives us the rains in order to sustain our lives as stewards of the environment, those mandated to lead in the provision of essential environmental services have neglected their duties, worsening the situation,” said Shumba.

“The collapse in the road network, shelters at bus termini and overgrown reflects on our abilities as citizens, service delivery managers, policy makers, business and government to sit down and find solution to our problems and everyday challenges,” added Shumba.

He pointed out that while the City of Harare has a legal obligation to provide these services to the citizenry, it is saddening to realize that they have dismally failed, hence the urgent need for progressive stakeholders to assume responsibility and begin to rehabilitate the community infrastructure which they are able to handle in collaboration with the local authority.

Harare city has been battling to provide adequate services to its residents, with many areas of the city before the onset of the rains not receiving drinking water, having problems with burst water and sewer pipes, and waste collection services

While these challenges have become perennial to the city, the rains have put a test to the city response to critical areas that need attention.

City of Harare Spokesperson Micheal Chideme says council has plans to rehabilitate the bus shelters and that once resources are mobilized, all bus shelters will be made functional once more.