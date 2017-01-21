Drama as Masvingo business tycoon runs for dear life at employee’s burial

A Zaka business tycoon was nearly killed while attending an employee’s burial after he was accused of using African magic to kill his employee.

The incident happened on Christmas eve 2016.

Witnesses said Elisha Maravanyika who runs furniture shops in Masvingo town and at Jerera and Nyika Growth Points had to run into his vehicle for cover after relatives of Tariro Gumbire (19) attacked him after accusing him of causing the latter’s death.

Maravanyika belongs to the rags to riches story after rising from a barber to the owner of a sprawling business empire. Maravanyika who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with reporters said he was assaulted by people who are jealous of his success.

“They are accusing me of causing the death of my employee. If you succeed in life people start to bring in a lot of theories. “I cannot cause the death or save someone from dying,” said Maravanyika.

A relative to the late Tariro also confirmed the incident and said his brother worked for only two weeks at Maravanyika`s place before he became mysteriously ill.

He said Maravanyika only notified them of the illness after some days and the later died soon after admission at the hospital.