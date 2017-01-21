Latest Update: Bikita West By-election results, today’s voting

Final Election Results Coming soon —-

Bikita West elections results are slowly trickling in and it seems Zanu PF is on course to victory if what we have so far is a reflection of the overal situation.

Today a total of six candidates are competing for the parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the incarceration of Munyaradzi Kereke.

Beauty Chabaya of the Zanu PF party and Kudakwashe Gopo of the Zimbabwe People First ZimPF are the main contenders;

The two are likely to come first and second as evidenced by preliminary results shown below:

Note: counting has finished, they are doing verification and results will be posted here as soon as we get them .

Current Unofficial results..To be confirmed

Zanu PF 119

Zim PF 2

NCA 0

PDZ 0

MUZVIMBIRI 21

SHOKO 2

SPOILT 1

TOTAL VALID VOTES 144

Pamushana High School final vote count:

Zanu PF 150

Zim PF 14

NCA 5

PDZ 2

MUZVIMBIRI 1

SHOKO 0

SPOILT 4

TOTAL VALID VOTES 176

Duma Chief’s Hall

ZimPF 314

ZANU 268

NCA 14

Muzvimbiri 29

PDZ 2

Shoko 2

Total received 629

Rejected 6

Total Valid&rejected 634

Muvhuti Polling Station:

Zanu PF 68

ZimPF 29

Ward 12 votes:

Zanu PF 769

ZimPF 156

Ward 12 votes:

Zanu PF 769

ZimPF 15

Ward 32 Zinwa Polling Station:

Zanu PF 300

ZimPF 32

Ward 19 Zvinoitavamwe Polling Station:

Zanu PF 108

ZimPF 8

Bikita Minerals Hall Polling Station:

Zanu PF 119

ZimPF 2

Ward 19 Ministry of Roads Polling Station:

Zanu PF 152

ZimPF 10

Ward 9 Nyemba Primary Polling Station:

Zanu PF 181

ZimPF 28!