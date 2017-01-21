Latest Update: Bikita West By-election results, today’s voting

Final Election Results Coming soon—-
Bikita West elections results are slowly trickling in and it seems Zanu PF is on course to victory if what we have so far is a reflection of the overal situation.
Today a total of six candidates are competing for the parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the incarceration of Munyaradzi Kereke.
Beauty Chabaya of the Zanu PF party and Kudakwashe Gopo of the Zimbabwe People First ZimPF are the main contenders;
The two are likely to come first and second as evidenced by preliminary results shown below:
Note: counting has finished, they are doing verification and results will be posted here as soon as we get them .
Current Unofficial results..To be confirmed
- Zanu PF 119
- Zim PF 2
- NCA 0
- PDZ 0
- MUZVIMBIRI 21
- SHOKO 2
- SPOILT 1
- TOTAL VALID VOTES 144
Pamushana High School final vote count:
- Zanu PF 150
- Zim PF 14
- NCA 5
- PDZ 2
- MUZVIMBIRI 1
- SHOKO 0
- SPOILT 4
- TOTAL VALID VOTES 176
Duma Chief’s Hall
- ZimPF 314
- ZANU 268
- NCA 14
- Muzvimbiri 29
- PDZ 2
- Shoko 2
- Total received 629
- Rejected 6
- Total Valid&rejected 634
Muvhuti Polling Station:
- Zanu PF 68
- ZimPF 29
Ward 12 votes:
- Zanu PF 769
- ZimPF 156
Ward 32 Zinwa Polling Station:
- Zanu PF 300
- ZimPF 32
Ward 19 Zvinoitavamwe Polling Station:
- Zanu PF 108
- ZimPF 8
Bikita Minerals Hall Polling Station:
Zanu PF 119
ZimPF 2
Ward 19 Ministry of Roads Polling Station:
Zanu PF 152
ZimPF 10
Ward 9 Nyemba Primary Polling Station:
Zanu PF 181
ZimPF 28!