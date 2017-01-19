South Africa pastor ‘Zendile Andries’ heals woman’s virgina pimples with shoe, video pictures

South Africa: The country is fast becoming the land of strange and bizarre miracles after Victorious Faith Ministries pastor Zendile Andries appeared in a video in which he apparently healed a woman with sores on her private parts.

According to sources in the church, the lady had been unable to be intimate with her husband for years due to her painful medical situation.

The same source said she is now fully healed after she placed the prophet’s shoe between her legs against the painful organ.

In the video, the pastor is seen asking a woman whether she had pimples on her virgina and she said yes.

Someone in the church then removes the pastor’s shoe which is handed over to the woman who places it between her legs before falling to the ground.

The woman told reporters that she received full healing and had a steamy bedroom action with her husband when she returned home.

Below are images taken from the video: