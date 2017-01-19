Zimbabwe vs Senegal, Afcon 2017 latest, Possible line ups

GABON AFCON 2017: Zimbabwe Warriors will face a formidable opponent in Senegal in their next Africa Cup of Nations match later today.

Live score updates

Stucky? refresh page here

After throwing away two precious points in a match they were supposed to win, the warriors of Zimbabwe have a challenge to carry the hopes of a nation when they meet Teranga Lions at Gabon Afcon 2017.

Zimbabwe coach Calisto Pasuwa was criticized for his ultra defensive stance against Algeria with many suggesting that if he had taken the game to his opponents in the second half, chances are high he could have bagged full three points in the opening Africa Cup of Nations Group B match against Algeria at Stade de Franceville.

Looking at the previous performance, there won’t be much changes against Senegal come Thursday 19th especially in the starting eleven, apart from the absence of Musona due to injury.

Tatenda Mkuruva is likely to start in goal.

In defence, Pasuwa will likely reuse the quartet of Costa Nhamoinesu, Danny Phiri, Hardlife Zvirekwi and Elisha Muroiwa.

The midfield might see some changes but will still have William Katsande, Omismor Bhashera,Kudakwashe Mahachi, Nyasha Mushekwi

Khama Brilliat will spearhead the team going forward with the help of Tendai Ndoro.

This line up can still be changed as the coach will only use players based on his assessment and their suitability to play against a team like Senegal.

ZIMBABWE TEAM

Mukuruva, Zvirekwi, Muroiwa, Nhamoinesu, Bhasera, Katsande, Makamba, Mahachi, Billiat, Rusike, Mushekwi