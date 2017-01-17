Zimbabwe Harare 2017 Floods images, latest news

Zimbabwe has been experiencing unending torrential rains since the end of last year and into January 2017

If you have been following news you might have seen videos and photos of cars being swept into rivers and bridges across the country.

Many people whose houses are built on wetlands and vleis have been the hardest hit as they are no longer able to stay in their homes that are constantly wet and even dangerous to dwell in.

Zwnews has compiled some photos below to show you how bad the situation is in Zimbabwe at the moment.

We are not sure for how long this will last but as long as these houses and homes remain on wetlands people should not surprised to see these pictures resurfacing again in the near future.

Images newzimbabwe