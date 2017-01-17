Zanu PF death squad targets Grace Mugabe for elimination

WASHINGTON – President Robert Mugabe’s succession has now turned bloody, amid reports from some faction members opposed to vice president, Emmerson Mnangagwa’s imminent ascendancy to power, that First Lady, Grace Mugabe, is being reportedly targeted for elimination.

This is coming to light that backers of the first lady, had allegedly wanted her to be voted into the presidium last year as one of the country’s two vice presidents during the ruling party’s 16th National People’s Conference in Masvingo, but failed due to lack of strategy. The G40 faction, is believed to be working round the political clock, to make a last ditch effort to have Grace succeeding Mugabe through the backdoor of re-introducing gender balance into the presidium.

Sources to Spotlight Zimbabwe, in this exclusive story we are awaiting more details and official comment before publication by the end of this week, said elements in Zanu PF who are enemies to Grace, now want her “out of the way” because: “She is the single biggest impediment to Mugabe’s succession and transition of power in the party.”

In 2014, the first lady dared Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) Commander, General Constantino Chiwenga, to shoot her for coming out guns blazing against former VP Joice Mujuru, whom she was accusing of plotting to topple Mugabe by assassination with the aide of her sympathisers in the military.

“I am not scared. I will talk about it. I even said Chiwenga should shoot me. They want to kill me,” said Grace a few months before Zanu PF’s controversial elective congress to choose new leaders of the party and country.

