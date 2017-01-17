Chidyausiku opens 2017 legal year

Lovemore Lubinda

The Chief Justice of Zimbabwe Godfrey Chidyausiku opened the 2017 legal year yesterday.

Chidyausiku leaves the bench at the end of February when he will reach the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, after 16 years at the helm, when he replaced Justice Anthony Gubbay in 2001 who had resigned.

In his speech, he gave a narrative review of how the previous year was about, its achievements and the challenges that faced the judiciary system in the country, and the general overview of the judiciary achievements under his tenure.

He said was pleased to leave the system after having made tremendous achievements that has seen more Zimbabweans being able to access judiciary services. He also said under his tenure he and his team in the judiciary service managed to reduce the backlog of cases that hovered before the courts.

“Rural areas have now appropriate structures with 30 magistrate courts build over the years.

“We have also refurbished the Mashonganyika building which now houses the Constitutional Court and the building of the Masvingo High Court,” said Justice Chidyausiku.

He also spoke of the new Constitution and the prospects it brought to the system and add more work for the judiciary by the establishment of new courts.

The out-going Chief Justice urged his predecessors to work hard and fulfil the wishes of the new Constitution. Chief Justice Chidyausiku during his tenure made headlines for having had handled a number of notable judgments.

Many will remember the out-going chief Justice of his notable rulings, among others, his presiding over the labour case that caused discomfort to workers in 2015 on job terminations. Many people lost their jobs as a result of the ruling.

Another famous case was when he sentenced the former Prosecutor General Johhanes Tomana 30 day in jail if he failed to offer certificate for private prosecution for the high profile and then Member of Parliament for Bikita West Munyaradzi Kereke who is currently serving 10 year jail term for raping a minor.

Chief Justice Chidyausiku was born in February 1947. After graduation from the University of Zimbabwe in 1972 he went into private practice as an advocate. He was once an MP in the Rhodesian Parliament representing Harare African Roll constituency. In the 1980 elections he was returned as a ZANU MP and briefly served as Deputy Minister of Local Government and deputy Minister of Justice before being appointed Attorney General in 1982. In 1987 he was appointed High Court judge and in due course became judge-president of the High Court. In May 2001 he was appointed acting Chief Justice and became substantive Chief Justice a few months later, making him the longest serving Chief Justice of Zimbabwe.