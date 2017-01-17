Anointed calendars, Zimbabwe prophet thrills congregants

AS controversy continues to surround the the so called prophets and their churches, there is more strange happenings in Zimbabwe’s prosperity churches.

In Waterfalls last Sunday,worshipers at little known Redeemed Christian Fellowship Ministries were ecstatic after the church leader and prophet Pastor Hazvinei Muchefa gave anointed calendars with promises of jobs, marriage, family deliverance among other blessings in 2017.

“This calendar is blessed, this calendar is anointed, and this calendar is a promise for all the good things that will come your way this year.

“On that calendar there are 2017 targets such as job, marriage, family deliverance, debts free, school fees, stands, car, business growth, good health and return back of all credits.

“I know these are the things that we always pray for and with faith they are all possible. He is a God of wonders and this is your year as you receive this calendar with anointing,” he announced.

This then triggered a stampede as church members rushed forward to get a piece of the blessed calendar.

Anointed objects are a hot topic in some new churches in Zimbabwe.

Last week, prophet Freddy made a small fortune in Harare after he sold hundreds of anointed umbrellas to his followers for $10 dollars each.

Anointed pens, anointed condoms and anointed cucumbers have been a hit before in Zimbabwe churches where people have also fallen victim to scummers who are now using the bible to clean vulnerable families’ bank accounts.